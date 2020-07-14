LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky legislator says it's time to re-open dozens of unemployment offices across the state.
According to a news release, Kentucky Rep. Terri Branham Clark has pre-filed a bill that would have the state re-open Career Center offices, bringing the overall total to 54.
"The COVID-19 crisis has revealed how important it is to have in-person unemployment insurance assistance near where Kentuckians live, and I am committed to continuing the efforts of my predecessor to make that happen," Rep. Branham Clark said, in a statement.
"At a time when individuals find themselves in dire need, it is unacceptable that hurdles are placed -- intentionally or unintentionally -- to limit or prevent assistance to access earned benefits. It is our responsibility as representatives to be the voice for the people and repair broken systems."
The pre-filed bill is intended to complement a 2018 law that makes technological upgrades to the state's unemployment insurance program.
Branham Clark blames former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and his administration for outdated technology used to process unemployment claims. She said Bevin's administration failed to make the required upgrades.
"It's just wrong that the previous administration did not move this forward for almost two years, but I'm grateful it was put back on track just before the pandemic began," she said, in a statement. "The system has been hobbled for some time -- it has been relying on software dating back to the 1970s for example -- and that, plus the loss of 90 jobs several years ago, hampered Kentuckians when they needed unemployment insurance the most. We need a stronger safety net for workers like these, and my bill provides that."
In Feb. 2017, the Bevin administration reduced the number of state offices that could handle unemployment insurance claims from 51 to 20. A move by the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, the plan consolidated Kentucky Office of Employment and Training employees into 12 regional hubs and eight other satellite offices.
At the time of the announcement, Hal Heiner, then the secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, said that former Gov. Steve Beshear had hired several permanent, full-time employees in the aftermath of 2008 recession by using federal stimulus money that was no longer available.
Heiner said the state was "faced with a red-ink situation" because federal funding from sources like the Wagner-Peyser Act that would staff unemployment offices was drying up.
Additionally, Heiner added there was "less demand" for unemployment benefits since Kentucky's unemployment rate in Jan. 2017 was 4.8 percent.
