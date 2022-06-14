LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has launched an advisory team that will help him decide whether to take executive action to legalize access to medical marijuana.
The committee of 17 is expected to travel the state to get Kentuckians' viewpoints on medical cannabis and give that feedback to the governor.
"Polling suggests 90% of Kentucky adults support legalizing medical cannabis, while at the same time, far too many in our state who could benefit from it are suffering. It is simply time that something more is done," said Beshear.
"I want to make sure every voice is heard as I am weighing executive action that could provide access to medical cannabis in the commonwealth."
Thirty-eight states, including Ohio, currently allow cannabis for medical use when they are prescribed for conditions such as cancer, epilepsy, chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Kentucky Secretary of the Justice Public Safety Cabinet Kerry Harvey and Secretary of the Public Protection Cabinet Ray Perry will act as co-chairs of the committee.
The 15 other members of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee are:
- Dr. Amber Cann of La Grange, pharmacy coach and adjunct professor at Spalding University
- Julie Cantwell of Rineyville, advocate with Kentuckians for Medical Marijuana
- Jennifer Cave of Louisville, member, Stites and Harbison
- Eric Crawford of Maysville, advocate
- Cookie Crews of Frankfort, commissioner of the Department of Corrections
- Dr. John Farmer of Louisville, OB/GYN, medical director of Solid Ground Counseling and Recovery, addiction treatment provider in Louisville, Morehead and Hazard
- Dr. Jonathan Hatton of Whitesburg, family medicine, Mountain Comprehensive Health
- Brian Jointer of Jeffersonville, Indiana, certified public health worker in Louisville
- Dr. Nick Kouns of Lexington, internal medicine, Clark Regional Medical Center
- Alex Kreit of Cincinnati, Ohio, director of the Chase Center on Addiction Law and Policy at Northern Kentucky University
- Dr. Linda McClain of Louisville, OB/GYN, Commonwealth Counseling Center
- Andrew Sparks of Lexington, former assistant U.S. Attorney
- Dee Dee Taylor of Louisville, chief executive officer, 502 Hemp Wellness Center
- Julie Wallace of Morganfield, Union County Attorney
- Kristin Wilcox of Beaver Dam, co-founder of Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis
The committee will meet for the first time in the "near future" and will schedule town hall meetings across the state, according to the governor's office.
Kentuckians can learn more about the advisory team or give their feedback on medical cannabis through the state's new website here.
