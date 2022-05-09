LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council members started the process of diving into the city's new budget proposal Monday evening.
Mayor Greg Fischer released his final budget proposal as mayor a couple of weeks ago. The $1.3 billion budget focuses heavily on public safety, affordable housing and capital investments.
On the agenda for day one was an overview of the Metro budget.
There were a few numbers that raised eyebrows and concern looking ahead to the following fiscal years and a projected rising deficit of $70,456,158 in the FY24 forecast, and $109,049,529 in FY25.
"But it's based on current spending levels look like, and what projected revenues will be, and neither one of those things is very easy to predict," Vice Committee Chair Kevin Kramer said.
Kramer said while the projected deficit is a scary number, it can be a wake-up call that far in advance.
Both he and Chair Bill Hollander said people in the city should not be concerned about this because the projections don't factor in certain things like the federal bipartisan infrastructure money coming in. There's also the reality that many of the now-vacant positions in Metro Government will not be filled.
"We are down hundreds of employees from where we were a few years ago. That sort of projects that we are going to be able to go out and hire all of those employees back, or at least a lot of them," Hollander said.
One department the mayor and councilmembers want to fill is the Louisville Metro Police Department, which will come with a cost.
"You're either not going to have a police department at the level that you want, or you're going to have to increase these salaries. That's your choice. And we chose to increase salaries. And you're going to pay for that this year, next year, the year after that, the year after that. Both in terms of pension cost and those salaries," Hollander said.
Also on the agenda for the first day of budget hearings were the budgets for the Office of Management and Budget, and also the Metro Council.
If the Council approves Fischer's proposal, fire and police will get more money to build new facilities and the jail will get extra money to upgrade equipment. Fischer also set aside $22 million for roads and $500,000 for bike and scooter trails.
The council will continue combing through the proposal, with several hearings to take place before the budget is finalized.
The first public hearing is May 18.
