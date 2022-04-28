LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's proposed $1.3 billion budget includes funding for priority areas like public safety, affordable housing and capital investments.
This is Fischer's 12th and final budget proposal as he finishes his last four-year term in office since he was first elected in 2011. It's also the city's largest budget ever - last year's budget was $1.1 billion.
The proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year has a heavy emphasis on public safety, funding for affordable housing, and an outline of how to spend federal relief money from the American Rescue Plan.
Fischer called it "a healthy budget, the biggest budget that we've ever had, with strong capital projects coming to improve the city."
One big improvement, Fischer says, is a "comprehensive approach toward public safety. It's not just law enforcement -- it's the non-law enforcement aspects of intervention, prevention, community center programs, education."
The proposed budget also accounts for the minimum eight percent wage increase for all city employees, which will increase LMPD's budget.
"Government is a service business, Fischer said, "so we increased everybody's wages a minimum eight percent last year just to stay with the market."
Also included in the proposed budget: funds for three new officer recruiting classes, $6 million for a new training facility, and investing in police reform recommendations from Hillard Heintz's top-to-bottom review of the department.
And after months of deaths and tragedy at Louisville Metro Corrections, the mayor's budget provides $3.7 million to the Department of Corrections for additional cameras and monitoring equipment, as well as more body scanners at entrances.
The city has received $636 million dollars in federal relief funding, which helped add funds to the budget, but the mayor is asking for $25 million to be set aside for when that money runs out.
"We're planning ahead for the eventual elimination and removal of those funds, but it will require some decisions by the next mayor and the next council to deal with," Fischer said.
The Mayor's budget also includes advancing capital projects from previous budgets. Among several, Waterfront Park would receive $4 million from the city with a match requirement from private fundraising for the park's 50 million project to expand into west Louisville. The city's funding would add to the $10 million allocated to Waterfront Park from the state's budget.
The mayor's budget recommends $1.5 million for the city's anticipated projects and setting aside $30 million for projects that could require a match from the city.
It will now be presented to Metro Council for a vote.
