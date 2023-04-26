LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell doesn't think new ethics rules are necessary for U.S. Supreme Court justices.
The Senate is preparing to consider legislation that would install new ethics standards for the high court, requiring it to enact its own code of conduct. An individual would oversee any ethics complaints and publish an annual report on any action taken about complaints.
McConnell said he has confidence that all Supreme Court justices act properly, without the legislation.
"Let me just repeat that I have total confidence in Justice (Neil) Gorsuch, Justice (Clarence) Thomas and all seven of their distinguished colleagues, no matter who appointed him, no matter who appointed them," he said. "Just yesterday, all nine justices explained in a statement their joint approach to maintaining their high ethical standards."
The comments come after a report found Thomas accepted luxury trips paid for by prominent GOP donor, Harlan Crow, over the course of two decades without reporting them on financial disclosure forms. In response, Thomas said he wasn't required to disclose the information.
Supreme Court justices, like other federal judges, are required to file an annual financial disclosure report which asks them to list gifts they have received. But a judiciary policy guide provides exemptions for food, lodging or entertainment received as “personal hospitality of any individual” does not need to be reported if it is at the personal residence of that individual or their family.
Describing Crow and his wife, Kathy, as "among our dearest friends," Thomas said in a statement that he was advised by colleagues on the nation's highest court and others in the federal judiciary that “this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable.”
Ethics experts have offered conflicting views about whether Thomas was required to disclose the trips.
Earlier this week, Chief Justice John Roberts declined a request from the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify at a hearing next week on ethical standards at the court, and instead provided the panel with a statement of ethics reaffirmed by the court's other justices.
