LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's no secret that Kentucky's junior senator and the nation's leading infectious disease expert don't see eye to eye on the pandemic.
The latest verbal jab from Sen. Rand Paul came earlier this week when he called Dr. Anthony Fauci a "petty tyrant" on Twitter.
The two have been debating Fauci's coronavirus recommendations, including wearing a mask outdoors and not eating indoors even after being vaccinated.
Paul says there's no science to support that position, while Dr. Fauci disagrees.
Some say the bickering from high profile leaders only adds to the doubt, hesitancy and confusion surrounding the pandemic, but Paul says it's a good thing.
"Debate is good and the First Amendment is good," he said. "It's good to hear from both sides so people can hear the argument on both sides and then they can decide where they think the truth is."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.