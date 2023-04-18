LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A U.S. Senator is stocked with candy made in Indiana.
Sen. Todd Young (R) is the new occupant of the Senate's "candy desk," according to a news release. The desk is a tradition since the 1960s, with the senator stocking the desk with sweets from their home state.
Young's desk is located on the Republican side of the Senate Chamber, in the last row and adjacent to the chamber's busiest entrance. The candy is available to all senators, regardless of political affiliation.
Young takes over the desk from former Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) who had the desk from 2015-2023, according to a news release.
"Candy manufacturers across Indiana are producing amazing treats, and my goal is to spotlight these unique products made and distributed by Hoosiers," said Young. "The candy desk is a popular destination for senators from both sides of the aisle."
The candy desk will feature Indiana candy products made by Albanese Confectionary, DeBrand Fine Chocolates, Schimpff's Confectionary, New Albany Sugar Shoppe, The Sweet Tooth, Kraft, Wakarusa Dime Store, Mr. Fudge's Confectionary, Endangered Species Chocolate and Squire Boone Village.
