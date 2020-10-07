LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's secretary of state on Wednesday approved Jefferson County's 2020 General Election plan, which calls for voting in 20 locations, including four for early voting.
Michael Adams announced his approval of the county's plan on Twitter.
Jefferson County voters will have access 20 polling locations on Nov. 3, and four of those locations will open for early voting starting Tuesday:
- Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane, Fairgrounds North Wing
- Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
- KFC Yum! Center foyer, Main and Second streets
- Louisville Marriott East, 1903 Embassy Square Blvd., Commonwealth Ballroom.
The early voting locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day.
Absentee ballots: Can be dropped off at any early voting location during voting hours. Absentee ballots can already be dropped off weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office Election Center, through Nov. 2, in the Edison Building, at 701 W. Ormsby Ave.
Election Day only voting locations:
- Ballard High School, 6000 Brownsboro Road
- Carter Duvalle Elementary School, 3600 Bohne Ave.
- Crosby Middle School, 303 Gatehouse Lane
- Fairdale High School, 1001 Fairdale Road
- Fern Creek High School, 9115 Fern Creek Road
- Iroquois High School, 4615 Taylor Blvd.
- Jeffersontown High School, 9600 Old Six Mile Lane
- Meyzeek Middle School, 828 S. Jackson St.
- Seneca High School, 3510 Goldsmith Lane
- Shawnee High School, 4001 Herman St.
- Southern High School, 8620 Preston Highway
- St. Matthews Community Center, 310 Ten Pin Lane
- Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 1501 Rangeland Road
- Valley High School, 10200 Dixie Highway
- Waggener High School, 330 S. Hubbards Lane
- Western High School, 2501 Rockford Lane
Transportation: The Transit Authority of River City will offer free rides countywide and free shuttles to the Kentucky Expo Center on Nov. 3. The shuttles will leave from the Tenth & Broadway Union Station location.
Submit a request for a mail-in absentee ballot: Visit govoteky.com. The deadline to submit a request is 11:59 p.m. Friday.
For more information, visit the Jefferson County Clerk's Office webpage or download this document.
