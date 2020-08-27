LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump has popped up multiple times during this week's Republican National Convention, but his big moment is scheduled for Thursday night when he is to make his case for another four years in the White House.
Though Republicans, like Democrats, were forced to make much of their convention virtual because of the coronavirus, the GOP has included limited in-person events, including Trump’s planned Thursday speech, which is expected to be attended by about 1,000 people.
You may watch coverage of the Republican National Convention Youtube page in the player below from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Thursday speakers include:
- President Donald J. Trump
- The Honorable Ben Carson
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
- Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)
- House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)
- Representative Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02)
- The Honorable Ivanka Trump
- The Honorable Ja'Ron Smith
- Ann Dorn
- Debbie Flood
- Rudy Giuliani
- Franklin Graham
- Alice Johnson
- Wade Mayfield
- Carl and Marsha Mueller
- Dana White
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.