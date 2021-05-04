LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth on Tuesday defended President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.
Republicans have blasted the proposal, calling it a Democratic wish list. Yarmuth, however, said it addresses long-neglected needs and builds toward the future with projects such as electric car charging stations.
"The question will be whether we can get any Republican support for a compromise," said Yarmuth, D-Ky., during a visit to Louisville. "What they've offered so far is not a compromise. It's basically an abdication of our responsibility."
On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell endorsed the $568 billion public works plan from his Republican colleagues that has a smaller price tag, a narrower definition of infrastructure and is funded by fees rather than tax increases.
“We’re open to doing a roughly $600 billion package, which deals with what all of us agree is infrastructure and to talk about how to pay for that in any way other than reopening the 2017 tax reform bill,” said McConnell, R-Ky., at the University of Louisville.
Yarmuth, the chairman of the House Budget Committee, said he is willing to compromise on a smaller plan as long as it helps improve the country's infrastructure. With Democrats holding only slim majorities in the House and Senate, Biden and congressional leaders will soon have to decide how they plan to muscle the priority legislation into law.
Yarmuth recognizes Atherton students' artistic achievements
Yarmuth was in Louisville to celebrate students from Atherton High School who were among the winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.
Senior Alyssa Neubacher, who won the national competition, will have her piece "Apples" displayed for a year in the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Kaitly Roths's "Seeing Double," which was the top choice among online voters, will be displayed in Yarmuth's office for a year.
"Our city has long been home to a thriving arts scene, and the creative and talented student work submitted in this competition is proof that we’ll remain a center of the arts for a long time to come," Yarmuth said.
