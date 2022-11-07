LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Port of Madison will get some upgrades to greet more tourists.
The southern Indiana city entered into a five-year docking agreement with American Queen Voyages. The river cruises are expected to bring about 20,000 tourists to Madison each year, and the city will create a dedicated riverboat landing area to meet demand.
Madison's mayor said this is a vital part of the city's tourism industry, bringing in an estimated $250,000 in economic impact each year.
