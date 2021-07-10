LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of the Gene Snyder Freeway in south Louisville is scheduled to be closed on Sunday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).
The roadway will be shut down in both directions from exit ramp 10A on the east side to exit ramp 8 on the west side from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. as Louisville Gas & Electric Company (LG&E) works on overhead electric transmission lines.
The temporary shutdown goes from the Gene Snyder Freeway's Interstate 65 exit ramp to National Turnpike in Fairdale.
Motorists traveling eastbound will be detoured to exit ramp 8 onto KY-1020 north to KY-1065, then to the I-65 southbound ramp to reach the Gene Snyder Freeway from the westbound ramp at exit 125.
Motorists traveling westbound will be detoured to exit ramp 10A to I-65 north exit ramp 127, to KY-1065 westbound, then to KY-1020 southbound, to KY-841 west on ramp.
The scheduled work could be changed due to inclement weather or unforeseen delays.
