LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People across the country are paying respects to Breonna Taylor on what would have been her 27th birthday. A memorial of Taylor, along with George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, went up in Portland, Oregon.
Taylor, of Louisville, was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police in a raid on March 13.
Floyd, 46, died May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck nearly nine minutes minutes as Floyd lay handcuffed on the pavement.
Arbery was killed Feb. 23 when a white father and son armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old black man after spotting him running in their neighborhood just outside the port city of Brunswick.
Artist Emma Berger painted the mural outside of an Apple store on boards that were painted black.
"Everyone can kinda do what they can, where they can," Berger said. "And what I can do is paint. So it was actually kind of a snap decision."
Berger said she may add to the mural. People have also been leaving flowers and posters.
