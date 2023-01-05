LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people were without power in Bullitt County.
Most of the outages were in Mt. Washington, according to the Salt River Electric outage map. Several more were without power in Shepherdsville.
Power was restored around 8:30 p.m.
The outage initially happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. Around 7:30 p.m., the outages reached nearly 10,000. The number of people without has dropped to around 8,100 by 8 p.m.
The Salt River outage map did not initially list a possible time for when power might be restored.
Mount Washington Fire Protection District said around 7:45 p.m. that the power loss came from a broken isolator on a transmission line near Highway 44 and Cedar Brooke.
A spokesperson for LG&E told WDRB that they believed the issue might've been from a powerline with Salt River Electric but the official cause of the power outage still wasn't certain.
