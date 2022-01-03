LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Powerball kicks off 2022 with a jackpot of more than a half-billion dollars.
The jackpot for Monday night's drawing was raised again to $540 million with a cash option of $384.3 million.
Not only has there not been a Powerball jackpot winner in the past 38 drawings, but there hasn't been a jackpot winner in Kentucky in more than 11 years.
According to the Kentucky Lottery, the last jackpot winner in Kentucky was on Dec. 11, 2010. That's when a 24-year-old man from Simpsonville split the jackpot with a ticket sold in Illinois. He won $19.12 million and took the cash option of $6.6 million.
Powerball hasn't had a jackpot winner since Oct. 4, 2021, when a single ticket sold in California won a massive $699.8 million. That jackpot ranked as the 5th largest in Powerball history and the 7th largest in U.S. lottery history.
Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.
Powerball is sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed online at Powerball.com.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
