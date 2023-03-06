LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get out your green shamrocks and grab a pint of Guinness, because St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner.
This Saturday marks the 50th year for the Ancient Order of Hibernians' St. Patrick's Parade in Louisville.
"It's grown so much over the years. When we came in 24 years ago, it was like a small parade, and now it's one of the biggest parades in the city," said Donal Ryan, the owner of Molly Malone's.
Ryan said they've stocked up on food, ordered more kegs and will bring in more staff this weekend.
"It comes around once a year," he said. "We've done it so many times now, we're getting good at it."
Bars, especially Molly Malone's, O'Sheas and Flanagans — the so-called Irish Triangle — are preparing for big business.
"Each time that we have an event, more people are coming down," Aaron Givhan, with the Highlands Commerce Guild, said. "And not just people, the families."
Saturday, March 11, is the big day. The parade starts at 3 p.m. at the corner of Broadway and Baxter.
Parade coordinator John O'Dwyer is with the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, the caretakers of the festivities.
To commemorate the 50th year, they're bringing back an old friend — former Mayor Harvey Sloane.
"You know, 1973, he wanted to run for mayor," O'Dwyer said. "And his wife said if he won, you have to bring the parade back."
During the route, O'Dwyer said, they will stop the parade for the first time for a small ceremony.
"Mayor (Craig) Greenberg's gonna give a proclamation to Harvey, and to the AOH for the 50th parade," O'Dwyer said.
Despite the ongoing construction on Bardstown Road, the fun will roll on.
"We get to showcase a lot of people, a lot of families, take care of the community with our charity, and take care of these businesses," O'Dwyer said. "And have fun while we're doing it. That's the Irish way."
In Louisville, there's a second chance to celebrate Irish heritage because the actual St. Patrick's Day, March 17, falls the following Friday.
"So, it's a great couple of days and it's a great week in the Highlands," Ryan said.
A kickoff event for Saturday's parade, the Blessing of the Beer, will be held at Goodwood Brewery from noon to 6 p.m., followed by a Tapping of the Keg at O'Shea's at 6:30 p.m., this Thursday, March 9.
