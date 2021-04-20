LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A music festival will be back at Keeneland this summer, and presale tickets are now available.
The Railbird Music Festival will return to the horse racing track in Lexington on Aug. 28-29.
The two-day festival features three stages, along with unique bourbon and culinary experiences.
Festival officials said there will also be off-track wagering on horse racing.
The lineup for the festival hasn't been announced yet, but presale tickets are now available.
