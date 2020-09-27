LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Presbyterian Church held a vigil Sunday for Breonna Taylor and her family.
"Our faith in Jesus Christ reminds us always that everyone who has been created in the likeness and image of God has a particular place to human dignity," Rev. Dr. James Herbert Nelson II, church clerk, said.
The church was joined by the Presbyterian of Mid-Kentucky for the Vigil of Justice at Beulah Presbyterian Church in response to the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case last week.
The vigil was held outdoors for people to attend in-person or in their vehicles. Attendees were asked to bring their own candles.
Several local pastors spoke at the vigil about unity.
"It shows our togetherness as opposed to opposition. It shows our concern for each other, especially in this COVID-19 world," Rev. Diane Butler, with Beulah Presbyterian Church, said.
The Presbyterian Church's national headquarters is based in downtown Louisville.
