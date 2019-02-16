LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A large piece of land near Cherokee Park could be the future site of a development with more than 70 homes.
The Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary is selling 25.5-acres of its land on Alta Vista Drive for $13.4 million, according to a real estate listing.
The listing says it cold be turned into a single-family residential development with up to 78 lots.
The land sits adjacent to Cherokee Park, but some neighbors say they have concerns about the potential sale.
A seminary spokesperson sent WDRB the following statement:
"Recently, our Board of Trustees authorized the listing of 25.5 acres of land on the southern and eastern edges of our campus.
This parcel includes our dated housing units, as well as space on the campus outskirts that does not contribute to seminary education, but the maintenance of which has pulled focus and resources away from our mission.
We understand the concerns that our neighbors may have about the land sale, and we will be selective in reviewing potential purchasers. It is vital to Louisville Seminary that what ultimately happens with this parcel be compatible with our campus and our mission, as we will be the closest neighbor.
While we can’t speculate on what a purchaser may do with the property (nor would we be involved in that), as the closest neighbor to this property, what happens here is important to us. We will include covenant provisions in the transaction that would prevent a zoning change from the current single family residential zoning."
