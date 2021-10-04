LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students, staff and faculty from Presentation Academy stood in solidarity Monday in hopes of ending violence in Louisville.
"I hope we are sending a message to the downtown community and the Louisville community that you know, we are all committed to ending this violence and praying for peace," Presentation Academy Principal Becca Noonan said.
The school held the event in honor of International Day of Non-Violence on Saturday and Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi. The theology department has been teaching students about social injustice and organized the protest and prayer service.
Students created their own signs of names or groups affected by violence, including student Lilly Norton, who held a sign reading "Nolan Hovell."
"Mine is kind of a family name who has passed due to violence this year," Norton said. "I know a lot of other girls have put a names about students at different schools that they know that are close to them."
Presentation Academy has a diverse student population from more than 50 zip codes in Kentuckiana.
