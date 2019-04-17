LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pro golfer Justin Thomas is launching a charitable foundation.
On Wednesday, the Louisville native and his family announced the launch of the Justin Thomas Foundation, which will focus its effort on children in need, junior golf and military families.
Thomas has quietly been supporting organizations, since he went pro in 2013. But he and his family felt the timing was right to establish a foundation to partner with charities that reflect their values.
.@JustinThomas34 announcing his new foundation...hoping to positively impact children in need, junior golf and military families pic.twitter.com/2fDlgscMXC— Tom Lane (@TomLaneWDRB) April 17, 2019
Initially, the Justin Thomas Foundation will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana, The First Tee of Louisville, the Kentucky Golf Foundation, The First Tee of Tuscaloosa, Convoy of Hope, and Folds of Honor.
The city of Louisville announced that it's thanking Thomas for his support by naming the 3-hole First Tee Youth Golf Course at Shawnee after him.
