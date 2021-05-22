LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of firefighters and first responders took part in a procession Saturday for a fallen sergeant with the Fern Creek Fire Department.
Sgt. Kyle Adams died Friday in an accident while off duty. Adams, 39, was just a few shifts away from retirement after serving at the department for more than 20 years.
The procession escorted Adams' body to Fern Creek Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements had not been released as of Saturday night.
Friends said Adams' calling in life was to be a firefighter. He is survived by his wife and two children.
"Sergeant Adams was a pillar to not only our department, but the Fern Creek community. Someone everyone knew, trusted, and loved," said Dewayne Hutchens, an assistant fire chief with the Fern Creek Fire Department.
The American flag at the department was at half-staff on Saturday, and a sign outside read, "Prayers for Sgt. Adams and family."
