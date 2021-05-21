LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Fern Creek Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
A sergeant with the department died Friday morning after an accident while he was off-duty.
Officials with the Louisville Metro Police Department say the accident took place at about 9:30 a.m. on Pavilion Way, off Fairground Road, in Fern Creek.
According to Dewayne Hutchens, an assistant fire chief with the Fern Creek Fire Department, the sergeant became trapped under a piece of equipment while he was working.
His name has not yet been released.
He was taken via ambulance to a hospital downtown, along with a police escort, but was later pronounced dead.
The body is now at the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, awaiting autopsy.
More information is expected to be released during a 5 p.m. news conference.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.