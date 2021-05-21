Fern Creek Fire and Rescue logo with black bar, signifying the loss of a member

On the afternoon of Friday, May 21, 2021, the Fern Creek Fire Department changed its Facebook profile image to a logo with the black bar, signifying the loss of a member.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Fern Creek Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

A sergeant with the department died Friday morning after an accident while he was off-duty.

Officials with the Louisville Metro Police Department say the accident took place at about 9:30 a.m. on Pavilion Way, off Fairground Road, in Fern Creek.

According to Dewayne Hutchens, an assistant fire chief with the Fern Creek Fire Department, the sergeant became trapped under a piece of equipment while he was working.

His name has not yet been released.

He was taken via ambulance to a hospital downtown, along with a police escort, but was later pronounced dead.

The body is now at the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, awaiting autopsy. 

More information is expected to be released during a 5 p.m. news conference.

This story will be updated.

