LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national bull riding event is returning to Louisville.
On March 27-28, the top 30 bull riders in the world will try to hang on for the Professional Bull Riders "Unleash the Beast" title at the KFC Yum! Center.
This will be the first time in eight years the competition rides back into Louisville. Fans are invited to see this action in person, but COVID-19 safety restrictions will be in effect at the arena.
Crowds will be limited, and everyone will have to wear masks, including fans and riders.
Tickets go on sale March 3 and start at $18. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the KFC Yum! Center Box Office or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.
