LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special program at the Americana Community Center aims to help Louisville immigrants learn through serving others.
U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth joined in as immigrant families cleaned up trash around the center Wednesday. The clean-up was part of a program to help immigrants learn workforce skills -- including teamwork and leadership -- through neighborhood service projects.
"Fifty-four percent of the people in one year get a job -- or a better job -- because they start seeing other people that are working, and they start having a different way of interacting with their community," said Sharon Darling, founder and president of the National Center for Families Learning. "So we're excited about being able to give back, but being able to learn basic skills in the process."
In Louisville, nearly 700 parents participated in Family Service Learning projects along with their children in 2018.
