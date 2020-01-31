LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky lawmakers want Congress to give states the power to make daylight saving time permanent.
Members of the House State Government Committee passed the bill, known as Bill Request 181. Lawmakers argued for the change, saying it will benefit public safety, energy conservation and economic development.
Tennessee made the change to year-round daylight saving time in 2019. Florida was the first to do it in 2018.
Bill Request 181 now moves to the full house for consideration.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.