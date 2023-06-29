LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The circus is coming to Louisville this summer.
Cirque Italia will bring a "one-of-a-kind production" under a tent at Lynn Family Stadium with six performances from July 6-9. It will be called Paranormal Cirque III, taking spectators on a "sensual journey of acrobatics, contortion, aerial acts and more" according to a news release Thursday.
"We're excited to bring this unique and thrilling show to Louisville, KY," Luisa Nealon, Cirque Italia’s marketing and public relations manager, said in a news release Thursday. "We've assembled an incredible cast of performers, and we can't wait to showcase their talents to our audiences. This show is perfect for anyone looking for a night of entertainment and scares."
The tent will go up in Lynn Family Stadium's Gray Lot. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here or by calling 941-704-8572.
The event is recommended for mature audiences and is age-restricted. Anyone under the age of 17 must be accompanied by someone over the age of 21. Children under 13 won't be permitted inside.
