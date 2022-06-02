LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Honor Flight that took veterans to Washington is set to return Thursday evening to Louisville.
Bluegrass Honor Flight flew 80 veterans out of Louisville at 7:30 a.m. Thursday so they can spend the day visiting war memorials.
People are encouraged to help welcome the veterans home when their flight arrives at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
This is the second Honor Flight this year. A third flight scheduled for the fall will be announced at a later date.
