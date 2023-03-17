LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public is invited to take a step back in time when a replica of the "Pinta" -- the ship used by explorer Christopher Columbus -- sails into Louisville's waterfront this summer.
The ship will be docked at 131 River Road from June 22 to July 5.
The Pinta was the first ship to sight land on Columbus' famous voyage of discovery on Oct. 12, 1492.
The replica launched from Brazil in 2005 after three years of construction. It was built by eighth generation Portuguese shipwrights using the same methods and hand tools used to build the 15th Century original.
While it's in Louisville, the general public is invited to explore the Pinta replica via self-guided tours from June 22 to July 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. No reservations are necessary. Tickets can be purchased at the ship and run $8 for adults, $7 for seniors (ages 65+) and members of the military, $6 for children (ages 5-16) and children ages 4 and under get in for free.
Teachers or organizations wishing to schedule a 30-minute guided tour with a crew member during a weekday should click here. Group tours require a minimum of 15 people.
For more information, call (251) 293-4193 or email ninapintatour@gmail.com.
