LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thirty-six students at Purdue University have been suspended for partying and violating the Protect Purdue Pledge, according to a university spokesperson.
Fox 59 is reporting that the Circle Pines Cooperative and attendees of an Aug. 19-20 event at its house received summary suspensions.
The Board of Trustees adopted the pledge in May. Protect Myself, Protect Others and Protect Our Purdue Community are the three pillars of the school's preventative coronavirus messaging.
School officials said the organization and the students may appeal the interim suspension.
Purdue said the ultimate sanctioning decision will be made later after a full hearing process, and the university will move to expedite the process.
Dr. Katie Sermersheim, associate vice provost and dean of students, issued the following statement:
In Bloomington, Indiana University took to its Twitter account after a video of students partying made waves on the Internet Wednesday night.
IU called the gathering "unacceptable," stating it violated county and state regulations for groups and physical distancing as well as the university's own guildelines.
IU President Michael McRobbie sent the following email to students at all IU campuses Thursday:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and Fox 59. All Rights Reserved.