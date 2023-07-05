LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Purrfect Day Café is the cat's meow when it comes to finding a new home for cats and kittens.
The café at 1741 Bardstown Road in the Bonnycastle neighborhood helped 203 adult cats and kitten get adopted during June.
Purrfect Day Café opened in 2018. Some people go to get some kitten therapy, other go to adopt a new family member.
All of the cats and kittens at the café from the Kentucky Humane Society.
