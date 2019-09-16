LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A young girl who went missing from the Russell neighborhood early Monday has been found safe.
According to Christopher 2X, 4-year-old old Lyric Rushin was found just after 9 a.m. near 41st and Market Streets. He said the girl is being checked by the Louisville Metro Police Crimes Against Children Unit.
Estefany Rushin, Lyric's aunt, said she got the call the girl was missing around 4 a.m. Monday.
"When my sister-in-law called me this morning talking about Lyric is missing, I was like, 'There's no way,'" Rushin said.
Lyric's mother reported her missing from their home at 27th Street and Elliott Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday. That's when her mom said she woke up and found her daughter was gone. The door was unlocked.
"The first thing you think about is, 'Oh my God. Who has her? What are they doing to her?'" Rushin said. "Just horrible things that are going through your head."
Keisha Tiller," Lyrics's cousin, said a massive search got underway, with neighbors looking in abandoned houses and alleys.
"People were yelling through the street," Tiller said. "They were pulling over in their cars."
Shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, Lyric was found safe near 41st and Market Streets, nearly two miles from her home. Police say she was with a man. Lyric's family said they don't know who that man is.
"We've got questions just like everybody else, unanswered questions right now," Rushin said.
Tiller and Rushin call Lyric a mama's girl, not one to wander away alone.
"If she don't know you, she's kind of shy," Rushin said.
"She doesn't just walk out the house," Tiller added. "That's not what she does."
Police spent much of the day looking over the house and interviewing the man, the little girl and the girl's mother, trying to figure out how little Lyric got so far from home and what happened while she was missing. For now, her family is just happy Lyric is safe and will be celebrating her return.
"When she gets home, we're going to throw her another birthday party," Rushin said.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating, since it handles all missing persons cases. Police may release more information later Monday.
