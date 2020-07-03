RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the age of COVID-19, some cities are still holding their traditional fireworks displays, while also ensuring crowds keep a safe distance.
The city of Radcliff shut down one of its main roads outside of city hall on Friday night, asking people to park their cars and watch the fireworks show under a few guidelines.
"We like to call this Thunder over Radcliff," said Mayor JJ Duvall.
Instead of cancelling everything because of the pandemic, Duvall said the city wanted to find a safe way still hold the show. Police were on hand to make sure everyone followed the rules.
"They're gonna try to park everybody at minimum 10 feet apart," said Duvall. "We've asked people, if you can wear a mask, please wear a mask."
Families were asked to stay near their vehicles while watching the show to maintain social distancing requirements.
Karen Clark and her husband arrived hours early to snag a prime spot with plenty of room to stay safe.
"We usually go to Thunder Over Louisville, but with everything going on, we've stayed at home mostly," Clark said.
She said Radcliff's fireworks show acts as a bright spot in the middle of an otherwise difficult year.
"It's been sad overall. I've been out of work since March, so you've got to have some fun sometime or another," she said. "It's good night just to get out and enjoy the show."
Duvall acknowledged that many in the community are dealing with financial burdens, which encouraged the city to go through with a community display.
"We thought about our own people here in our community who maybe couldn't go out and purchase fireworks this year," he said. "We hope everyone has a great time."
Other parts of Hardin County stayed true to their Independence Day traditions. Vine Grove held its fireworks show Thursday. Elizabethtown's display is set for Saturday. Each city altered its plans to follow social distancing guidelines.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.