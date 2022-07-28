RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Radcliff Police continue to investigate two separate missing persons cases involving teenage girls.
Police said in August 2020, 15-year-old Rosalyn Velazquez went missing. According to Velazquez's mother, Rosalyn went for a walk early one morning and did not return home.
About one year later in May of 2021, another missing persons report was filed at the Radcliff Police Department. This time, it was for 16-year-old Kamaria Johnson, who police said was last seen at a gas station in Meade County.
The two cases aren't connected, police said.
"Because of the time that the children have been missing, every day that goes by that they're not located, we become a little bit more concerned," Radcliff Police Capt. Willie Wells said.
Lt. Detective Brian Davis said he's been working cases like this for more than one decade, and these cases stand out because it's been so long without answers.
"We've tracked their phones," Davis said. "Both the girls have been entered in the national databases. We check their social media sites frequently."
Still, he said there are no leads as to where either might be.
"I know there's somebody out there that knows where she is," said Consuela Jobe, Johnson's mother. "I just need them to speak up."
Jobe is keeping flyers with pictures of her daughter on them, continuing to look for where she might be. She said Johnson was in the color guard, a straight-A student at school, and wanted to become a pediatrician. She's hoping Johnson will find a way to contact her.
"We're always on edge, just looking around, even if we're just passing through areas that we don't have any idea if she is there," she said. "I want her to reach out. I want to know that she's OK. No matter what condition or situation she's in, I want to know she's still here with us."
Pictures of the teens in these separate cases are pinned to the top of the Radcliff Police Department's Facebook page and remain top of mind for the detectives working to bring them home.
"We're all interested in trying to help locate these children," Wells said. "So it's important to keep it on everybody's mind."
Anyone with information about either girl is asked to call Radcliff Police Department at 270-351-4470 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
