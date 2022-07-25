LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities continue searching for a Radcliff, Ky. girl who has been missing for more than a year.
Kamaria Johnson was last seen when she left her home on the night of May 26, 2021. She was 16 years old at the time.
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Johnson's family and local police received information that the teenager was seen at a gas station miles away. The sighting wasn't confirmed.
Johnson was 5-foot-5, 155 pounds when she went missing. Johnson is a Black female with long black braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Gucci Mickey Mouse mask, a pink jacket, black athletic pants with red-and-black stripes down the side, and a pair of Vans with flames on the side.
Johnson's case is being featured on the new live police series "On Patrol: Live," which documents the work of police officers.
"The passion and engagement of the On Patrol: Live community is like no other," Angeline Hartmann, Director of Communications at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, said in a news release. "We know these viewers will take that same energy and apply it to the search for our missing children every week. I’m looking forward to the show and we’re incredibly thankful for this generous opportunity. It will change lives."
Anyone with information about Johnson is asked to call Radcliff Police Department at (270) 351-4470 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.