LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff, Kentucky, man claims he was unlawfully searched by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department and charged with drug offenses during a traffic stop because he is Black.
Attorneys for Karim Codrington have filed a federal lawsuit against Louisville Metro Government, former LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad and three officers.
Codrington claims he was pumping gas in 2018 near the intersection of South 7th Street and Algonquin Parkway when officers drove up and blocked his car.
The officers then asked whether Codrington had any guns in his car. The U.S. Army veteran told officers that he did.
The man says officers patted him down, but he refused to let them search the car.
The lawsuit claims a K9 officer threw an object into the car for the dog to retrieve.
Codrington was cuffed and officers found a small amount of marijuana and $50,000 in cash. He was arrested and faced a number of drug charges, including trafficking in marijuana and methamphetamine.
The charges were later dismissed in Jefferson Circuit Court.
"I went to Afghanistan twice to fight for these officers' freedom," Codrington said. "This is how they say 'thank you' for my service: by damaging my property. Planting drugs on me and stealing my hard-earned money. It's unacceptable and disgraceful."
The lawsuit claims LMPD has yet to return $18,000 of the $50,000 seized from Codrington. The suit is seeking $18,000 worth of damages.
LMPD does not comment on pending litigation.
