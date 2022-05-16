LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A ramp from state Road 311 to Interstate 65 South in Sellersburg, Indiana, will reopen Tuesday after several weeks of repair work.
The Indiana Department of Transportation closed the ramp in early May to begin work on replacing a storm pipe beneath the interstate.
The ramp from C.R. 311 SB to I-65 SB is scheduled to reopen Tuesday afternoon in Sellersburg (Exit 9). Ramp closures began last month as part of a $5 million structure replacement project on I-65 at Camp Run Creek. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/69Ho3VDmbc— INDOT Southeast (@INDOTSoutheast) May 16, 2022
The southbound ramp from state Road 311 to I-65 South will reopen, but the ramp from northbound 33 will remain closed through late October, INDOT said.
