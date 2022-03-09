LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kevin Gates is coming to Louisville for Kentucky Derby weekend.
The rapper will perform at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Living Center on Saturday, May 7. Doors will open at 8 p.m. and the concert will begin at 9 p.m.
The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is set for the same day.
Gates will be joined on stage by DJ Lil Jerry and DJ Empty Beats. Ticket prices range from $79 to $508 and will go on sale this Friday, March 11, at 10 a.m. online and at the KFC Yum! Center box office.
The box office at Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center will only be open to purchase tickets on the day of the concert.
