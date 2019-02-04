LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a rare motorcycle stolen from the Portland neighborhood has been found in southern Indiana.
LMPD posted on its official Facebook page on Monday afternoon that the 1914 Zenith motorcycle had been recovered.
Officials say the bike was found in New Albany, though police did not give an exact location.
Police say the motorcycle was stolen, along with other items, in a burglary that happened on Jan. 21.
Police have arrested one person who was found in possession of another item that was stolen from Stephen Pate, who had been restoring the rare bike for the past five years for an out-of-town client. Detectives also have a warrant out for a person of interest.
The motorcycle is one of two left in the world. The other one is in a museum.
Police have made no additional arrests in the case and the investigation is ongoing.
