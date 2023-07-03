LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Taylor Swift fan from Louisville is living her wildest dream.
She knew she was in trouble when she called out sick so she could stand in line to buy merchandise. To avoid any bad blood with her employer, she wanted to hide her identity.
As karma would have it, while she was standing in line to buy Taylor Swift merchandise, a Cincinnati TV station was doing live interviews with fans in line. She wasn't exactly an anti-hero, but she draped a blanket over herself to conceal her identity, thus going viral on social media and becoming known as "Blanket Girl."
Even if going viral will lead to a cruel summer, Blanket Girl said she would "100%" do it all over again, so don't blame her.
As for the viral fame, she admitted she wasn't ready for it. She sat down with WDRB News on Monday, adorning the blanket and sunglasses, and possibly a cardigan underneath.
"I feel very weird about it, having Billboard, CNN and the New York Post make articles about me is a whirlwind," she said.
While the fame has come, she hasn't shaken it off just yet.
"Now I am sitting in this chair not ready for it," she said, sharing her love story of the pop icon.
Swift played two concerts at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Friday and Saturday. Blanket Girl called the concert "beautiful" and "amazing."
She said it is a little overwhelming with the newfound fame, but her story is enchanting.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.