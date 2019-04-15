LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hot spot for arcade games is expanding into southern Indiana.
The owners of Recbar announced on Facebook that they are planning to open a second location in New Albany. General manager Andrew Leonard tells WDRB News that the new location will open in August or September at the corner of Pearl and Spring Streets.
Recbar's location on Taylorsville Road in Jeffersontown is celebrating its third anniversary. The bar and restaurant promotes "games, grains and grub."
It is a popular spot for people wanting to play classic arcade games from Ms. Pac-Man to pinball. More than 100 classic games from the 1970s and 80s line the walls.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.