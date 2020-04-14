LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hillcreek Rehabilitation and Care is opening its doors to COVID-19 patients.
The skilled-nursing facility at 3116 Breckenridge Lane is dedicating a 33-bed unit to patients that have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The center will start admitting overflow patients from area hospitals on April 15. A news release from the facility says patients will be cared for in a Respiratory Recovery Unit that will be "contained in a distinct area of the building, with a separate entrance and exit."
The unit also has its own self-contained HVAC system, and patients will be cared for by medical and housekeeping staff dedicated specifically to that unit.
"Our ability to provide 24-hour respiratory therapy for patients sets us apart," Brenda Franklin, vice president of clinical services and specialty program coordinator, said in the release. "Our state-of-the-art equipment provides good outcomes for COVID-19 and general respiratory patients."
To be admitted, patients need to be transferred from an area hospital and must meet admissions criteria in order to be released to the Respiratory Recovery Unit. Family members will be able to contact the facility directly to ask questions after patients have been transferred.
