LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Department of Defense Education Activity will replace its 63-year-old Van Voorhis Elementary School in Fort Knox with a new school.
The building will have the latest technology and plenty of space to collaborate.
"All of our schools at Fort Knox are well known for providing a high quality education for on-post children, and though it's the oldest school on post, Van Voorhis Elementary is no different," Fort Knox Garrison Commander Col. Lance O'Bryan said in a statement. "The staff at that school have done a truly wonderful job teaching our children with the tools at their disposal, so with a brand new facility and the latest technology, the sky's the limit."
Teachers on campus said it will be great for the 21st-century learning model all four schools on site use in which students experience and participate in lesson plans in a flexible environment.
"You could hear exclamations of joy across the school when we learned the new school is on its way," Van Voorhis Elementary School Principal Angelique Johnson said in a statement. "Everyone is looking forward to stepping into a new Van Voorhis Elementary School. Teachers love the idea of collaborative spaces, and students love the idea of being connected to the outdoors. We cannot wait."
There's no word on when the new building might open.
