JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A massive piece of rare property along the Ohio River in southern Indiana could lead to big development.
The 90-acre, 1-mile long Jeffboat property sits right river just outside downtown Jeffersonville. The land, which is owned by American Commercial Barge Line, has been empty for nearly five years. But now, the public is giving input on what they'd like to see.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime project," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said Tuesday. "Whether you live here (or) ever step foot on this ground, it is something that is part of the history of Jeff."
Renderings show possible options for the site, which would include retail, dining, a hotel and a marina. Moore said it's all needed.
"To be in close proximity to a metropolitan city, to have this much land, the imagination can go crazy with ideas," Moore said. "I really want to see some green. I want to see a walkway. I want to see the greenway continue, which is just west of Jeffboat."
Jeffboat is what built the city of Jeffersonville. The closure of the shipbuilder and major employer in 2018 marked the end of a 189-year history in the city.
The cost of the multi-year project is estimated at more than $500 million, and bids will be placed for a global developer.
"To find 90 acres contiguous to waterfront ... providing riverfront visibility and the riverfront access for almost all 90 acres, that is really unheard of," said Dylan Fisher with The Wheatley Group.
Because the property is along the river, much the development would have under-story parking to keep residents and businesses at a higher elevation.
In the past, it was proposed the property could become a scrap yard or industrial, something Moore said won’t happen.
"That may have worked for the city of Jeff 100 years ago," he said. "That doesn't work for us now."
When all is said and done, it could be the biggest, most expensive infrastructure project ever for the city.
"It's going to have a beautiful, huge impact on our city," Moore said. "A lot of money is going to be spent here developing it."
Related Stories:
- Big opportunity, lots of opinions: Public shares ideas for former Jeffboat site along Ohio River
- Plans underway to redevelop former Jeffboat site along Ohio River in Jeffersonville
- Proposal would bring 12-home residential area near former Jeffboat site
- Jeffboat auctions off tools, equipment as Jeffersonville considers future of the site
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.