JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- New life is coming to a shuttered section of Jeffersonville.
Plans are in the works to transform a parking lot that once served Jeffboat employees into a residential neighborhood. Howard Yard is one of the first redevelopment projects connected to the Jeffboat site since the barge-maker shut down in 2018.
Millennium Builders is planning a neighborhood with 12 modern, three-story homes in a space that used to be a parking lot. The family-owned, boutique-build company is behind several successful developments in southern Indiana.
Construction is expected to start next winter. The company hopes the project will spark more growth and development in Jeffersonville, something Jeffersonville's mayor agrees with.
Mayor Mike Moore said the project is a shot in the arm for the former Jeffboat site.
"The possibilities of what we can do with that site in the future, I'm real excited with the conversations we've had with the current owners," Moore said. "But to see Millennium Builders come in there with a plan to do some really nice, single-family housing, that's great. You know, we continue to grow and we're growing in positive ways."
As for the 65 acres of Jeffboat property across the street along the river, Moore said he hopes to see a mixed-use development there some day. He said he also sees an opportunity to connect the Ohio River Greenway in the future.
