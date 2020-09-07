LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth met with union members in an online town hall Monday morning to hear their concerns about the financial instability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Labor Day -- a day meant to celebrate the contributions of American workers -- thousands of Kentucky residents remain out of work and continue to wait for their unemployment benefits.
During the town hall, which was hosted by the Kentucky Equal Justice Center, Yarmuth called for more federal aid and acknowledged that record unemployment numbers and hardships faced by laid-off workers are putting families at risk. He said that even workers who are still employed are faced with low wages, as well as health and safety risks on the job.
Union members who took part in the town hall meeting said the voices of workers have not been heard during this time.
That's a claim Yarmuth echoed, pledging to keep that in mind as he and other lawmakers prepare for the next legislative session.
"On the 14th we're going to pass a funding bill to keep the government funded past Sept. 30, when the fiscal year ends," Yarmuth said. "And hopefully by that time, Republicans and Democrats will have come together in recognition of the absolute responsibility of the United States government to help people sustain their lives."
Organizers for the town hall invited workers to share their experiences and stories during the pandemic.
The U.S. Senate will reconvene on Tuesday as they continue to debate what to include in the next stimulus package.
