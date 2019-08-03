LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth spoke about his trip to the southern border Saturday at the "Rise for Refuge" event at Crescent Hill Baptist Church.
Organizers held the event in response to the Trump administration's efforts to bar migrants from seeking asylum in the United States. Speakers included community organizers, faith leaders and Yarmuth, who recently returned from a trip to Texas and Mexico to survey conditions along the border and meet with migrants, immigration advocates and officials with Customs and Border Protection.
"We have a very disjointed system, and there are too many agencies involved. They just keep passing people off to each other, and therefore most of them are avoiding any accountability." Yarmuth said. "We have a much better coordinated effort from a structural perspective, because a lot of people are falling through the cracks this way."
The border detention centers felt like a prison, Yarmuth said, but were not as crowded as they were a few weeks ago because many of the migrants have been sent back to Mexico.
"Rise for Refuge" was organized by Kentucky Refugee Ministries, the Americana Community Center, La Casita Center and other community organizations.
