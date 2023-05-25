LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Pinta — which is a replica of one of Christopher Columbus' three ships that sailed to the Americas — is now docked at the Madison Lighthouse Marine and Restaurant in southern Indiana.
It will be open for tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Monday. But it won't be long until the Pinta makes its way to Louisville.
The ship is set to be docked at Waterfront Park from June 22 until July 5.
Daily self-guided tours will be available. To see the Pinta's schedule, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.