LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is among the nation’s most unhealthy states, according to a recent analysis by the United Health Foundation.
Kentucky ranked 43rd, two spots behind Indiana, one ahead of Tennessee and two ahead of West Virginia. Mississippi ranked last. Vermont, Massachusetts and Hawaii were the top three.
UHF determines the rankings by looking at 35 metrics that cover “health behaviors, community and environment, policy, clinical care and outcomes data, drawing from 19 publicly available data sources.
“The current model reflects a greater understanding of how broader determinants, such as education, air pollution and the supply of mental health providers, impact our overall health,” the foundation said in its annual report.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.