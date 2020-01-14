Mike Nemes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Republican is taking over State Senate District 38 in Kentucky.

The Secretary of State's office said Mike Nemes is the winner of Tuesday's special election over Democrat Andrew Bailey. Nemes received 8,637 votes to Bailey's 4,943.

Nemes will take over Sen. Dan Seum's seat. Seum recently retired from the position.

The 38th District is made up of Southern Jefferson County and all of Bullitt County. 

